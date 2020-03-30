Borussia Dortmund hint at Jadon Sancho transfer

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has hinted that Jadon Sancho will be allowed to leave the club this summer: ‘You have to accept the player’s preference.’

The English winger is set to be one of the most in-demand players this summer and will command a sizable transfer fee, with Real Madrid and Manchester United among the clubs linked.

“Even before the coronavirus pandemic exploded, we said that our desire was for him to stay, but in the end you have to accept the player’s preference,” Watzke wrote in Bild, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

Madrid have long been linked with a move to the former Manchester City youngster, with a report in Diario AS claiming they were one of a number of clubs in pursuit of the player.

The winger was part of the England side who won the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and left City to join Dortmund the same summer for €8m.

It now appears his exit from the Bundesliga club may be accelerated, particularly in light of the recent arrival of striker Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg this January.

Initially arriving as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who moved to Barcelona for an initial €105m, the 20-year-old has been a revelation at the Bundesliga club and has scored 31 goals for Borussia’s first team, including 17 this campaign.

The London-born winger has also been heavily linked with a return to English football while Madrid invested heavily in their attack this summer – spending €100m on Eden Hazard and €60m on Luka Jovic.