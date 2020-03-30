Barcelona make Junior Firpo available for transfer

Barcelona have made wing-back Junior Firpo available for a transfer and he could be offered to Inter as part of a move for Lautaro Martinez, say Diario Sport.

The left-sided defender only joined the Blaugrana from Real Betis last summer but the latest report suggests he could be allowed to leave this summer, with the club valuing him at €20m.

Firpo has appeared in 16 matches for the Catalan giants this campaign but remains very much the understudy to long-term left back Jordi Alba at the club.

The Dominican-born player failed to convince Ernesto Valverde nor his successor Quique Setien – who managed him at Betis – that he was worthy of a regular first-team slot.

It is now suggested that he could be offered to Inter as part of an offer to lure striker Martinez to the Camp Nou.

Earlier on Monday, El Mundo Deportivo cited a report in Gazzetta dello Sport that the Argentine international would have no issue in having his long-term future at the Milanese giants but could be tempted by a move to Catalonia.

It is said that the Blaugrana lead the way in the race for the 22-year-old, whom they had identified as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez.

Roma, Napoli and Torino are also said to be interested in a potential move for Firpo.

