Xavi wants future ‘project’ at Barcelona

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has spoken of his desire to return to the club, but with full control over decision making.

The ex Spanish international reportedly rejected the chance to replace former boss Ernesto Valverde in January, opting to remain in charge of Qatari side Al Sadd.

The Catalan giants have since brought in Quique Setien, on a deal until 2022, but Xavi sees a return to the Camp Nou in the future.

“I am clear that I want to return to Barcelona, and I am excited about it, he told an interview with Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia.

“With the experience I have gained, I can now see myself being able to contribute to developing players.

“However, it would have to be a project starting from scratch, free from toxic influences.

“All parts of the club must work together, which I value, but the final word and the decision making would lie with me.”

Xavi’s comments hint at concerns over issues at a boardroom level, as well as potentially within the playing staff.

The 40-year old played with the likes Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi during his time as a player, but the majority of them will be nearing retirement in 2022.

Xavi remains loved by the Barcelona fan base following a glittering playing career with the club, and his appointment as manager would receive significant future support.