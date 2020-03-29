Saul Niguez: Atletico Madrid players unaware of ERTE application

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has confirmed the squad are unaware of a potential ERTE application made by the club.

Los Rojiblancos have released a statement confirming their intention to implement a temporary redundancy period for players and staff members.

The club have made the decision based on the current La Liga suspension, due to the ongoing Covid 19 outbreak in Spain.

“We have not been told anything about ERTE, he told an interview with Marca.

“When the club update us, we will talk, and look to come to an agreement.

“We are also trying to help raise money through charitable causes, as we do throughout the year.

“Hopefully companies and jobs can be saved, so that people can return to normal as quickly as possible.”

Espanyol and Alaves have both already confirmed applications for ERTE, as they look to manage the worsening financial situation across the league.

Barcelona have also implemented a salary cut for the first team players, with a number of other La Liga sides expected to announce measures in the coming days.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin confirmed yesterday that Europe’s governing body is working with national federations on three potential resumptions scenarios for leagues, including mid May, early June or late June.