Real Madrid focus on Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid have reportedly made Rennes highly rated midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as their main summer transfer target.

Los Blancos have been linked with the 17-year old following a string of impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side in 2019-20.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are now reportedly preparing a big money offer for the French U21 international.

According to reports in Marca, Real Madrid were initially willing to offer €80M for the teenager, however, despite the growing excitement around the player, they are more likely to make a bid in the region of €50M.

The report also states that a move for Camavinga, could be the end of Real Madrid’s interest in Paul Pogba.

Pogba was heavily linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, after stating his desire to leave Manchester United.

And United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has since stated the he expects the former Juventus man to stay at Old Trafford and see out his contract until 2022.