Philippe Coutinho remains open to Tottenham switch

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho could be set for a dramatic summer move to Premier League side Tottenham.

The Brazilian international is reportedly keen on a return to England, when his loan spell at Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season.

The former Liverpool man was linked with Spurs prior to moving to German¡y, but the move stalled at the last minute.

However, Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian has dismissed rumours that the deal fell apart due to a falling out with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

“Philippe Coutinho has no personal problem with Daniel Levy, those stories are false, he told a reporter from the Daily Mirror.

“The deal did not collapse because of economic issues.”

Coutinho has been widely likely with a departure from Barcelona this summer, with his first team opportunities limited, and the club looking to raise tranfer funds.

Despite the fanfare surrounding his €120M move from Jurgen Klopp’s side in January 2018, he has failed to establish himself in Catalonia.

The Reds are unlikely to push for a return move, with Chelsea and Spurs set to be the front runners to bring him back to the Premier League.