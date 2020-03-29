Nacho Fernandez offered wildcard move to Cadiz

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has been encouraged to join Segunda Division side Cadiz, by his younger brother Alex.

Fernandez Jnr has cheekily told an interview with Marca that he would love his sibling to join him at Alvaro Cervera’s club.

“I have told him many times, to come and join me at Cadiz.

“I would love to play in La Liga with my brother, but I understand the situation is difficult right now.

“But if Nacho sees an opportunity to play together, I hope he will look at it.”

Nacho was linked with a move away from Los Blancos last summer, with Valencia and Sevilla both reported to be interested in a potential transfer.

However he opted to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for the 2019-20 season.

Despite never being a regular for the club, Nacho has established himself as a consistent back up option for Raphael Varane and skipper Sergio Ramos.

However, Zinedine Zidane has used him sparingly so far this season, with just five La Liga appearances so far in 2019-20.

That lack of game time could open the door for a possible exit, with Real Madrid potentially open to offers in the region of €15M.

But any possibility of a move to Cadiz is dependent on them achieving promotion to the top flight, when, and if, the Segunda season restarts.

Cervera’s side are currently top of the second tier, but there are potentially 13 games still to play in the campaign.