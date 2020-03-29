Manchester United ‘quoted’ €500 for Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly been quoted a world record fee of €500M for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde.

United are looking to strengthen their midfield options over the summer, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to add to the January arrival of Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes.

However, any potential interest in Uruguayan international Valverde now appears to over, due to his huge release clause in Madrid.

According to reports in the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils have been told the La Liga side will only consider offers that meet the 21-year old’s full buyout fee ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Valverde is unlikely to be keen on a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu however, after establishing himself as a key player for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season.

Zidane has rotated between Valverde and veteran Luka Modric, with the Croatian international potentially leaving the club when his contract expires in 2021.