Ezequiel Garay hints at Valencia extension into 2020-21

Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay has hinted he will be remaining at the club after his deal expires this summer.

The veteran Argentina international is out of contract at the Estadio Mestalla in June, after four years at the club.

However, despite being sidelined since early February after undergoing knee surgery, the 33-year old has reportedly been offered a one year extension by Los Che.

“I will return stronger than ever next season, he told an interview with Marca.

“Everything has changed very quickly with Covid 19.

“But I am supported by my two families, my own family and the Valencia family.”

Garay is currently in self isolation after testing positive for the virus, alongside four other Valencia players, earlier this month.

However, he added he is making a full recovery, after following medical advice to quarantine himself.

If the former Benfica man does agree an extension with Albert Celades’ side, he could potentially return to full training as early as September.

However, due to the ongoing suspension of La Liga, the 2020-21 season kick off could be delayed, with UEFA working to complete a working timetable to finish the domestic calendar.