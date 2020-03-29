Covid 19 could accelerate Martin Odegarrd’s return to Real Madrid

Real Sociedad are concerned the financial squeeze caused by Covid 19, could see Martin Odegaard return to Real Madrid.

The Basque side signed Odegaard on a season long loan at the start of the season, and his impressive performances at the Anoeta Stadium have not gone unnoticed by Zinedine Zidane.

The Norwegian international has netted seven goals in all competitions in 2019-20, including a spectacular effort in the 4-3 Copa del Rey quarter final win away at Real Madrid.

The deal does involve the option for a further season on loan, but according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, La Real are resigned to him returning to the capital.

Real Madrid are likely to curb their transfer spending this summer, due the knock effect of the La Liga shut down due to the virus.

The 21-year old is expected to complete the 2019-20 campaign with Imanol Alguacil’s side, despite his deal ending on June 30, with exceptions for loan players expected due to the ongoing suspension.