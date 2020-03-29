Barcelona facing €100M loss due to Covid 19 outbreak

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly facing a financial loss in the region of €100M due to the ongoing Covid 19 outbreak.

Football across Europe, including domestic and continental competitions, are all currently suspended as part of a wider lock down aimed at containing the virus.

The Catalan side have confirmed they are looking into the possibility of an ERTE application at the club, to facilitate wage cuts and temporary redundancies.

According to reports from Marca, the club have chosen to take the unprecedented step due to an anticipated loss of €100M in the coming months.

With no decision made on when, or if, football will return to the Camp Nou, Quique Setien’s side could stand to lose ticket revenue, broadcast fees, Champions League qualification bonuses and merchandise sales.

The report also states the potential losses could rise significantly, towards €22-25M if the Champions League is not reinstated, with La Blaugrana missing out on substantial prize money from UEFA.