Atletico Madrid legend Jose Luis Capon dies aged 72

Former Atletico Madrid legend Jose Luis Capon has sadly died aged 72.

The club confirmed the news via an official statement earlier today.

Capon made over 200 appearances for Los Rojiblancos in a highly successful spell between 1970 and 1980.

The former Spanish international won two La Liga titles, in 1973 and 1977, as well as the Copa del Rey in 1976.

He also played in the 1974 European Cup final, in Atletico’s first ever continental final appearance, losing a replay tie 4-0 against Bayern Munich.

Capon was one of the most celebrated players to pull on the Atletico jersey, and described his pride at playing for the club in a interview in recent years.

“I was lucky enough to being born as an Atleti fan, living as an Atleti and playing for Atletico.”

Club President Enrique Cerezo and Chief Executive Officer Miguel Angel Gil have both expressed their sympathy to Capon’s family.

The club’s flag will now be flown at half mast at the Wanda Metropolitano, as the news comes 24 hours after the club announced the tragic death of 14-year old youth team striker Christian Minchola.