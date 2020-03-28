UEFA president hints at return dates for European football

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has confirmed that three time frames are being worked on as possible returns for football across Europe.

All of Europe’s major leagues are currently suspended, with the majority confirming indefinite postponement due to the ongoing battle against the Covid 19 virus.

However, Ceferin has confirmed UEFA is working with national federations on potential returns dates, to allow the the 2019-20 season to be completed.

“At the moment, no one knows when the pandemic will end, he told a press conference covered by Diario AS.

“We are working on a Plan A, B and C, which could see a return in mid-May, in June or mid-June.

“However, if we are unable to do it by any of these dates, the season will probably not end.”

Ceferin also indicated that UEFA will do everything in its power to ensure fans are able to attend games in both domestic and European competitions.

La Liga is currently suspended indefinitely as the Spanish government increased the state of alarm in the country by a further 15 days.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also still involved in this season’s Champions League, with Real and Barcelona still to play their last 16 second leg matches.

Getafe and Sevilla are also awaiting confirmation of the Europa League last 16 games, against Inter Milan and AS Roma respectively.