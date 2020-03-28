UEFA fine Ajax following trouble at Getafe

UEFA have issued a €53,250 fine to Dutch club Ajax following crowd trouble in their Europa League clash at Getafe on February 20.

Supporters from the visiting side threw objects on to the pitch at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, and tore out seats in the away end of the stadium.

Getafe striker Deyverson Silva was also hit with a lighter, as he celebrated the opening goal in the 2-0 first leg win for Jose Bordalas’ side.

Beer was also thrown over the dividing fence into the player’s family area, with club president Angel Torres confirming the club would be submitting a complaint to UEFA.

According to reports in Marca, Ajax have confirmed the identities of those involved in the incidents, and they will be charged with part of the club’s financial penalty, and banned from games.

The fine is Ajax’s second in less than twelve months, following crowd clashes ahead of their Champions League clash at Valencia in October, with UEFA now set to ban supporters from their first European away match in 2020-21.