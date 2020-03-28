Tottenham want former Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin

Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in bringing former Atletico Madrid skipper Diego Godin to the club from Inter Milan.

According to reports in Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport Mourinho has highlighted the Uruguayan international as a possible summer target, if Jan Vertonghen leaves the club.

Godin rejected a move to Mourinho’s Manchester United back in 2018, after confirming his intention to see out his contract in Madrid.

However, after failing to agree an extension with Diego Simeone’s side last year, he moved on to Inter last summer.

But the 34-year old has not featured regularly under Antonio Conte so far in 2019-20, with just 12 Serie A starts.

Mourinho is now reportedly hoping to take advantage of that lack of game time, with a move in the coming weeks.

However, according to the report, Spurs could face competition from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United, as well as La Liga side Valencia in the race to sign Godin.