Rivaldo: Neymar is the key for Barcelona, not Lautaro Martinez

Former Barcelona legend Rivaldo has called on the club to resign Neymar over Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The Catalan giants were heavily linked with bringing Neymar back to the Cam Nou 12 months ago, however they were unwilling to match Paris Saint-Germain’s €200M asking price.

However, despite PSG reportedly now lowering that to €150M, La Blaugrana now looked to have turned their attention to a €111M move for Martinez.

The 22-year old has netted 16 goals in all competitions so far in 2019-20, but Rivaldo believes Neymar is the right option.

“Martinez is a good player, but he needs to evolve and gain experience to become a top player in the future, he told an interview with Marca.

“Neymar would always be my priority for Barcelona, and they should make the financial effort to bring him back.

“PSG are willing to accept bids, and he still has a lot of football ahead of him.

“He would not be a risk for Barcelona.”

Neymar left the La Liga leaders in a world record €222M move back in 2017, however he has consistently raised his desire to return to Spain.

PSG are open to offers, as they look to balance the books this summer, but Barcelona may only offer €120M.

The option of Neymar also provides a bigger window for negotiations between the sides.

As Martinez’s €111M release clause is only active for the first two weeks of July.