Real Madrid track Espanyol teenager Nico Melamed

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Espanyol’s highly rated teenage star Nico Melamed.

The 18-year old Catalan native has come through the youth ranks at the RCDE Stadium, after six years at the club.

Melamed was handed a first team debut by former boss David Gallego in the Europa League back in August 2019.

However, with managerial upheaval and the looming threat of relegation to the Segunda Division, Melamed has returned to the B team.

Reports from El Desmarque claim that Real Madrid have already indicated their interest in him, and are hopeful of securing a summer move, particularly if Espanyol are relegated.

However, according to a separate report from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also tracking him.

Melamed signed a new contract with Espanyol at the start of the 2019-20, committing him to the club until 2023.

With any interested parties expected to have to pay in the region of €2M to prise him away.