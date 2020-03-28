Nolito uncertain on Sevilla future ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Sevilla midfielder Nolito has admitted he is unsure if he will still be at the club for the La Liga 2020-21 season.

The Spanish international is out of contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on June 30, with no extension currently on offer.

Due to the ongoing La Liga suspension following the Covid 19 outbreak, the ex Manchester City man could remain until July, if the season returns in time.

However, according to a report with Mundo Deportivo, he is not likely to stay beyond that.

“You never know in these situations.

“From June 30 I am free to leave, and I do not know what will happen.

“These things will be decided by my agent.”

The 33-year old was a regular for the Andalucian side in his first season back from the Premier League, with 30 La Liga appearances.

However, he has been reduced to a bit part role in the last 18 months, following the signings of Lucas Ocampos and Luuk De Jong.

He could be offered a La Liga lifeline if another top flight side make an offer in the coming months, but the former Celta Vigo man is likely to have to take a significant pay cut to stay in Spain.