Luka Jovic criticised for ‘ruining’ his Real Madrid career

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has hit the headlines in recent weeks for sustained criticism during the ongoing Covid 19 outbreak.

The Serbian international returned to Belgrade following the La Liga’s suspension, but was warned by local police after breaking lock down rules in the country.

Despite his return to Serbia being sanctioned by the club, he has been criticised by public figures for his seemingly poor attitude towards the measures in place.

Serbian President Aleksandar has slammed him for setting a poor example, as a widely known sporting figure, alongside further criticism from Prime Minister Ane Brnabic.

Former Yugoslavian international Dragoslav Stepanovic has now added his voice to the debate, in an interview with Serbian newspaper Kurir.

“He seems to be doing 100% what he can to ruin his career.

“Jovic seems to be working against himself.

“He was lucky that Eintracht manager Adi Hutter gave him a chance, before becoming the biggest Serbian transfer ever at Madrid.

“I cannot believe what he is doing to himself.”

Jovic has endured a frustrating start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, after joining in a €60M move less than 12 months ago.

He has struggled to nail down a regular place in Zinedine Zidane’s side, with just two goals in 15 La Liga appearances so far in 2019-20.

And the controversy over his recent conduct has led to speculation he may be sold in the coming months, with Chelsea and Tottenham both reportedly interested in a move.