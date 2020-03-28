Luis Suarez aiming for ‘spectacular’ Barcelona return

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is confident he can make a big impact on his return from injury in the coming weeks.

The Uruguayan international has donated food and hygiene packages to his native country amid the ongoing Covid 19 outbreak.

The veteran striker also called on Uruguayans to remain at home and follow the strict health guidelines during the pandemic.

He also told an interview with national TV channel 10, reported via Marca, that he is ready to return to action for Quique Setien’s side.

“My comeback is going spectacularly well.

“I am starting to run now, and when the team returns, I will be with them.”

The 33-year old has been sidelined since early January, after undergoing knee surgery.

However, due to the ongoing suspension of La Liga, due to the virus, he is now expected to play again this season.

La Liga and the RFEF issued a joint statement earlier this week confirming that following the government’s state of a alarm extension, they would not be offering a potential return date for football.

However, despite the lack of certainty on when exactly the league will restart, Suarez is expected to be back fully fit by the end of May.