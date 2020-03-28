Luis Enrique open to future Barcelona return

Spain national team boss Luis Enrique has hinted he would be open to returning to manage Barcelona in the future.

Enrique was reinstated as La Roja head coach in November 2019, following the controversial dismissal of his former assistant Robert Moreno.

But despite stating his confidence that Spain could win newly rearranged European Championships, he admitted Barcelona continues to have a place in his affections.

“The life of a coach is very complicated, he told an interview with Diario AS.

“You never know where you will end up, but I have left doors open everywhere.

“I don’t rule out leading another project at Barcelona.

“I have a special relationship with Barcelona, and would be happy to train any of my previous teams.”

The former AS Roma coach enjoyed a succesful time at the Camp Nou between 2014 and 2017, winning two La Liga titles and one Champions League.

Enrique is currently under contract with the RFEF until the end of 2022, which would potentially see him manage the national side beyond the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, from there he could be free to return to club football, with current La Blaugrana boss Quique Setien seeing his deal expiring six months earlier.