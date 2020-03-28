Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to Covid 19 pay cut at Juventus

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to take an annual pay cut of €3.8M due to the ongoing Covid 19 outbreak.

The defending Serie A champions are currently in lock down as part of stringent measures in the country to fight against the spread of the virus, with no return on horizon at the moment.

Juve skipper Giorgio Chiellini announced earlier this week the squad would be collectively taking a salary reduction in the region of 12%, and the club have since confirmed the measures.

Reports from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claim that former Real Madrid star Ronaldo, alongside Gianluigi Buffon and Leandro Bonnucci also joining the initiative.

The Portuguese international is reported to be the club’s top earner, with a yearly salary of €31M, with other senior players expected to sign off between €2 and €2.5M each.

Ronaldo joined the Italian giants at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, bringing to end his nine year domestic rivalry with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in their two man battle to be the world’s No.1 player.