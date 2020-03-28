Celta Vigo star Pione Sisto reportedly breaks Covid 19 lock down

Celta Vigo forward Pione Sisto has reportedly returned to Denmark, despite the ongoing national Covid 19 lock down.

According to reports in Marca, the 25-year old has broken the club’s internal policy of remaining at home during the quarantine period after the state of alarm was extended by a further 15 days.

The report states that Sisto only informed the club of his trip, after arriving in Denmark.

Sisto is alleged to have made the 3000 KM journey, with his sister, by car, due to the restrictions of flights travelling in and out of Spain at the moment.

Club sources have confirmed they are aware of the situation, and look to deal with it as an internal matter in the coming weeks.

Sisto joined the Galician side in 2016 from boyhood club FC Midtjylland in a €5M deal.

However, despite featuring regularly in his first three seasons in Spain, he has slipped down the pecking order under new boss Fran Escriba, with just two La Liga starts in 2020.