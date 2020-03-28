Barcleona’s Gerard Pique calls for unity in fighting Covid 19

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has called for unity across La Liga ahead of the La Liga Santander Festival to raise money for the fight against Covid 19.

Spain is currently in lock down in an attempt to reduce the spread of the virus, with La Liga suspended indefinitely earlier this week.

However, the league, alongside players and musicians from across Spain are participating in the online streamed festival to raise funds for cause.

“It is not easy at the moment, but we will get out of this together, he told a video interview with Marca.

“We are in a very difficult situation, but helping out with the fest, is something we can be very proud of.

“It is important to forget about all on field rivalries, and be united as one.

“Being part of that La Liga family is something that makes me proud.”

The fest is one of a number of initiatives organised by fans to raise money in the battle against the virus.

Last week’s FIFA 20 tournament – won by Real Madrid star Marco Asensio – was a huge hit with supporters watching online, and raising an estimated €140,000 in donations.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin confirmed earlier today that discussions are ongoing with national federations regarding the potential restarting of national leagues and European competitions.

However, he admitted that mid-June is likely to be the deadline for the latest resumption of competitions, with anything later, potentially resulting in the voiding of seasons.