Atletico Madrid interested in swapping Diego Costa for Arkadiusz Milik

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is reportedly considering a swap deal with Diego Costa and Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Los Rojiblancos were linked with a January move for the Polish international, after seeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani break down.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Italian side are willing to negotiate, after Milik indicated he would not be extending his deal beyond June 2021.

The Serie A side are reportedly interested in a swap deal, with Spanish international Diego Costa heading in the opposite direction.

Costa has endured an injury disrupted campaign so far in 2019-20, with hip surgery restricting him to a bit part role in recent weeks.

However, Simeone has consistently backed the former Chelsea man, and is only likely to allow him to leave in exchange for Milik, plus a fee.

The alternative option could potentially be a player plus cash deal for defender Santiago Arias, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano following the arrival of Kieran Trippier.