‘Summer transfer window might not happen’ – Atletico Madrid sporting director

Atletico de Madrid sporting director Andrea Bertra (pictured, left) has cast doubt on the summer transfer window this year and suggested it may not take place.

Sport around the world has been grounded to a halt due to the global pandemic of coronavirus with multiple nations, including Spain, going into lockdown.

Indeed, football within Spain has been brought to an indefinite halt and will not restart until government advise dictates that it is safe to do so.

“For me, the summer transfer window might not happen,” Berta told Tuttosport, in quotes cited by Marca. “The current teams could be kept until January when the market reopens

“At this time the clubs would be clearer what the losses will be and what the direction of the investments made should be.”

As of Friday, there were 64,059 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain with 4,858 deaths while a further 4,165 Spaniards are currently in intensive care.

Spain is now behind only Italy on the global scale for the most deaths due to the virus, with the nation now 12 days into a 30-day state of lockdown.

The situation has made a massive impact on the budget of all clubs and it is unclear if the 2019/20 campaign will be completed in time, or what impact this will have on next season.