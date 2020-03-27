Liverpool want to land Valencia star Ferran Torres

Liverpool are keen to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres but accept a deal will be difficult among interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an excellent campaign at Los Che but his contract expires in the summer of 2021 and his future is now said to be in doubt.

The Daily Mirror outline the strong interest from the runaway Premier League leaders but reiterate how the player is likely to remain in Spain.

Torres penned a new contract with Los Che in April 2018 in a deal which runs through until next summer with a reported €100m release clause, although reports conflict as to whether this is still running.

It is now said that Valencia are hoping to once again tie the highly-rated winger Torres down to a new deal to ward off interest from clubs, including Barcelona and Madrid – whose interest was outlined in a report in Diario AS this December.

“I hope Ferran can stay at our club for a very long time,” Valencia boss Albert Celades is cited as saying last month by Superdeporte.

“He is a player from our club and he feels it, that is always a big deal. I hope an agreement can soon be reached with Ferran.”

Torres made his first team debut in November 2017 and has made 80 senior appearances for the club since, becoming a regular under Marcelino Garcia Toral and then Albert Celades.

The winger starred in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Armenia last year, netting both goals in a 2-0 final victory over Portugal and is now a member of the Under-21 side.

It is claimed that Madrid have been interested in Torres since his pre-teen days at the Mestalla and could make their move again this year.