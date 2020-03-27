La Liga plan starting 2020/21 season in September and playing over Christmas

La Liga and the AFE – the Spanish players union – are considering starting next season in September and playing over the Christmas period.

As reported by Marca, the two organisations are in agreement that the current 2019/20 season should be played to a completion and they are prepared to condense the calendar over the next 15 months to complete both that and the following campaign.

It is said that if the current season could resume in mid-May, then it can be completed in time for the 2020/21 campaign to restart in September and be completed in schedule.

The Spanish campaign usually takes a break over the Christmas and New Year holidays, but this could be scrapped next season to fulfil more fixtures.

It is said that the main objective of the Spanish FA is to complete the seasons on the pitch, rather than ending the season and moving on, and also ruling out the awarding of titles, promotions and relegations based on current positions.

Last week, in an extensive interview with El Pais, La Liga president Javier Tebas said that all options were on the table

Tebas spoke of the fresh hope following UEFA’s decision to postpone the European Championships by a full year, as it ensures the entire summer will have a free schedule for which club matches can then be played.

Whilst admitting that games may need to be played behind closed doors, Tebas insisted that it was their one priority to complete the campaign.

“The fundamental scenario is that in the middle, or late May, is the latest start date so that we can complete the season on 30 June,” Tebas explained, although there may yet be room for the season to be extended beyond that.