Carlos Bacca’s Foundation and Villarreal feeding 200 people per day

The Foundation of striker Carlos Bacca and Villarreal are helping feed 200 people per day during the coronavirus crisis.

As outlined in a report from Marca, the soup kitchen of Asociación Cáritas de Vila-real and the club’s facilities are being utilised to bring food to those who are most in need.

It is said that several of Bacca’s teammates at the club are helping out with the scheme that has had to readjust its aims of providing schools and restaurants with vital resources.

Indeed, the club has launched the #CuentaConmigo campaign which encourages others to buy and donate food, which will then be cooked in the kitchens of Villarreal’s La Ceramica stadium.

Additionally, the club has offered its catering facilities to help and collaborate with the various groups in the region to benefit the health and safety of the population.

Bacca, 33, first joined Villarreal from Italian club Milan in the summer of 2017.