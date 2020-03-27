Barcelona to use Marc Cucurella in swap deal for Porto full-back Alex Telles

Barcelona want to land FC Porto full-back Alex Telles this summer and Marc Cucurella could move the other way in a swap deal, report Diario Sport.

It is said that Porto are already resigned to losing the Brazilian this summer but the potential for Cucurella to directly replace him is said to be hugely enticing for them.

Diario Sport is in agreement with a similar report from El Desmarque on Monday that the set-piece specialist is on the Blaugrana’s radar for this summer.

Cucurella, who is most often deployed at left-back, is currently on a season long loan deal at high-flying Getafe from Barcelona.

The Barcelona-born defender made just one first-team appearance for the Blaugrana during his time there – against lower league Real Murcia in a Copa del Rey appearance two seasons ago – before spending last season on loan at Eibar.

The Spain Under-21 international has once more impressed this campaign on loan at Getafe, who have an option to make the move permanent for €6m in summer, but Barca will retain a 40% clause to buy him back permanently.

Barcelona signed full-back Junior Firpo for €18m from Real Betis last summer but the Dominican-born player has underwhelmed when stepping in for first-choice Jordi Alba this campaign.

Telles was heavily linked with a move away from the Portuguese giants last summer, with Juventus and Atletico de Madrid also linked to his signature.

However, he is unlikely to sign a new contract in the coming months, with his current deal set to expire in June 2021 and the club are likely to cash-in on him this summer.