Barcelona: Philippe Coutinho wants return to Premier League

Philippe Coutinho wants to return to the Premier League should he not continue at Barcelona, according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo.

Bayern Munich – where Coutinho is currently on loan – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

The fresh report states that the playmaker has little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

It follows a report last week from Diario Sport claiming Chelsea are favourites to land the former Liverpool playmaker and indeed have already made an approach.

It is said that the most likely structure of the deal would be an upfront loan deal for one season, with a purchase option linked into the move.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month claimed the Catalan giants have lowered their asking price for the playmaker to €80m as they look to balance their books.

Coutinho has netted eight goals and provided multiple assists in 15 league starts for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move this year.