Barcelona: Arturo Vidal to join Inter this summer

Barcelona are prepared to allow Arturo Vidal to leave the club this summer with Inter ready to pounce, as reported by Calciomercato.

The Milanese giants have held a long-standing interest in the Chilean midfielder and are said to have made an unsuccessful attempt to land him this summer.

Vidal is said to have a transfer valuation of between €15m and €20m, while the Chilean midfielder has started just 13 matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in six different matches in La Liga to date, and is said to be keen to play more first team football.

His agent Fernando Felicevich is said to be keen to facilitate a transfer and Inter have been strongly linked – the Milanese giants also signed the agent’s client and fellow Chile international Alexis Sanchez recently.

The Chilean looked set for Inter in the summer of 2018 until the Blaugrana swooped in late to sign him from Bayern Munich, while he previously thrived under Antonio Conte at Juventus.

The arrival of Dutch international Frenkie De Jong at the Camp Nou last summer pushed Vidal further down the pecking order, and Inter boss Conte is waiting to make an offer should he look to move on from Catalonia.