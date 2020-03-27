Barcelona and RB Leipzig battle for PSG defender Tanguy Kouassi

Barcelona and RB Leipzig head the list of clubs interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Tanguy Kouassi this summer, report Diario AS.

The 17-year-old has featured 13 times for the Parisians this campaign – scoring three goals – but is out of contract this summer and looks set to leave the France capital.

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krösche is cited as saying: “It is clear that he is an interesting boy. He has already played several games for PSG and has scored the odd goal. We will see how things evolve.”

The Bundesliga club are set to lose highly-rated central defender Dayot Upamecano this summer as they would rather cash-in on the player than lose him on a free the following summer.

A local Paris boy, Kouassi graduated though the PSG youth system and despite his tender years he has not looked out of place in Ligue 1 and appears to have a bright future in the game.

Kouassi was an important part of the France team which finished third at last year’s FIFA Under-17 World Cup, in which he started all seven matches.