Arsenal want Real Betis star Nabil Fekir to replace Dani Ceballos

Arsenal have identified Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir as a replacement for Dani Ceballos, whose loan deal expires this summer.

El Desmarque cites a report in the Daily Star that the Gunners even held discussions with him last summer before he left Lyon but was already set on a move to Seville.

Ceballos is approaching the end of his season-long loan deal in North London from Real Madrid and there have even been suggestions he could return to Betis this summer.

It follows a similar report in fichajes.net that Real Madrid are interested after he played a starring role in the most recent La Liga match – a 2-1 win for Betis at home to Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, last week a report in Diario AS claimed that Milan also held an interest in the France international but their €40m valuation of the player was unlikely to be enough.

Los Verdiblancos are likely to miss out on European football this season and will therefore need to sell star players – Giovani Lo Celso, Pau Lopez and Junior Firpo were among those to depart last summer.

The 26-year-old has netted seven goals and provided three assists in his 23 matches for Betis since his landmark summer switch from French club Olympique Lyonnais.

Indeed, that signing was viewed as a significant coup for the Seville-based club and it has been widely reported that another club could swoop this coming summer.