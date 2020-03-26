Real Madrid turn Santiago Bernabéu stadium into warehouse for medical supplies

Real Madrid have turned their Santiago Bernabéu stadium into a warehouse for medical supplies to help the spread of coronavirus.

The development is outlined by a report in El Mundo, which highlights how the move will see a multitude of medical equipment stored at the club’s facilities to quicken the response time and convenience for health services in the Spanish capital.

All this material will be delivered to the Spanish health authorities under the authority of the government, so that an optimal and efficient use of these resources to emergency health services can be made.

Earlier this week, Los Blancos donated a significant amount of medical equipment to help the authorities save lives against the global pandemic that has brought the planet to a halt.

“Thanks to @realmadrid for their very important contribution to face the coronavirus and help us save lives,” tweeted Isabel Díaz Ayuso – a Spanish politician who serves as the President of the Community of Madrid.

“I have closed with their president Florentino Pérez a large donation in health matters.”

There have been multiple examples of Spanish clubs helping in the fight against the virus.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, Spanish second division club Almeria have donated €1.2m in the battle against the spread of coronavirus.

€700k of the donation will be divided up as follows: €300k will be spent on food for those most in need, €200k will go towards health workers, €100k will be spent on those who have lost their jobs and €100k towards volunteers who are helping combat the virus.