Real Madrid delay transfer plans, jeopardising Pogba, Martinez moves

Real Madrid have put all their summer transfer plans on hold due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, report ESPN.

It comes amid mass uncertainty surrounding the football world and the economic impacts that will hit all clubs due to the indefinite suspension of the sport.

The report cites Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez as being two key targets for Los Blancos, put any plans have been put on ice.

Pogba has long been linked with a move to several leading European clubs including Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants have reportedly made no formal move with president Florentino Perez said to be reluctant to enter any negotiations.

Pogba has long been linked with a move to Madrid with his compatriot Zinedine Zidane said to be a big admirer of his ability.

The French international’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2021 and with less than 18 months remaining, it is now entering a critical stage although United do hold an option to renew this by a further year.

Martinez has also been linked to the Spanish capital along with Barcelona, but the chaos caused by the global health crisis means that all transfer plans and income streams are now hugely disrupted.

Spanish football has been suspended indefinitely in the midst of the crisis.