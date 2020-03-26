Nouri gave Frenkie de Jong approval to join Barcelona from Ajax

Frenkie de Jong has revealed how former Ajax player Abdelhak Nouri used his limited communication abilities to give his approval of a move to Barcelona.

The Dutch international joined the Catalan giants in June 2019, as part of a €75M move from Eredivisie champions Ajax, and he had quickly established himself in the Blaugrana’s midfield.

Nouri suffered brain damage in the summer of 2017 after collapsing during an Ajax friendly and on Thursday it was reported that after two years and nine months stuck in a coma, he has now awoken.

Earlier in the day, the De Wereld Draait Door programme was dedicated to the player as cited by nos.nl where the former footballer’s health was discussed with a number of his former teammates – including de Jong – describing their contact with him.

De Jong revealed that Nouri had previously convinced him to join Ajax from Willem II instead of PSV Eindhoven, “In that period I had decided that I would leave Willem II. Then I happened to have a tournament in Greece with the Under-19’s. Appie said to me: “No, you have to come to Ajax. Then we can all play there. What are you going to do at PSV? Just come to Ajax. He talked to me a lot.”

De Jong then went on to explain how, despite not having the power of speech, Nouri used his limited communication to advise the star player to join the Camp Nou.

“I started to have doubt,” de Jong added. “Then Appie’s mother came in and asked him,” Where should Frenkie go?” She named the clubs and said, “Should he go to Barcelona?” Then Appie signalled with his eyebrows to agree. That was a very nice moment for me and the family.”