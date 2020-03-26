Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea donates €300k to Madrid coronavirus battle

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has personally donated €300k to Madrid’s health services to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish capital is the epicentre of the virus in the nation with health services struggling under the immense number of patients suffering from the virus.

As outlined by Marca, the Spain international’s money will go towards the acquisition and supply of medical supplies and to help those most in need.

The former Atlético de Madrid shot-stopper wished to make the donation anonymously, however Isabel Díaz Ayuso – the president of the Community of Madrid – preferred to make it public to acknowledge her effort in the eyes of all Madrid residents.

It is not the first time the shot-stopper anonymous donation has been highlighted by health authorities, after he donated €200k to Alicante and Murcia health services.

The 29-year-old Spanish international goalkeeper is also a regular at charity events organized by the Manchester United Foundation.