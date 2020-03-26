Leganes donate €200k to local hospital in coronavirus battle

Leganes have donated €200k to their local Severo Ochoa hospital to help battle the coronavirus and have prioritised their Foundation funds towards the health services.

The funds will be used to buy news tests, water, disinfectants, blankets, masks and other material that will help amid the health emergency within Spain.

The club have also encouraged all those who can to donate towards the Foundation, as outlined on their official website, with the hope of helping ease the mass pressure on the nation’s health services.

As of Thursday, there were 56,188 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain with 4,089 deaths while a further 3,679 Spaniards are currently in intensive care.

Spain is now behind only Italy on the global scale for the most deaths due to the virus, with the nation now 11 days into a 30-day state of lockdown.

Football in the nation has been suspended indefinitely and is likely to be on hold for several months more.