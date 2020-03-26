Barcelona look to Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Barcelona have reactivated their interest in out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries and form in his debut season for Spurs, whom he joined in a €60m deal from Olympique Lyonnais last summer.

The Frenchman has made 27 appearances for the North London club this season but has found starting opportunities limited and his application has been criticised by new boss Jose Mourinho.

It is said that Ndombele’s skillset matches the profile that the Catalan giants are looking for – a box-to-box midfielder who can impose himself physically during matches.

The report adds that the player’s arrival would alleviate the pressure of that style of midfielder due to the possible exits of Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic this summer.

The France international, of Congolese origin, is likely to be made available for transfer this summer and the Blaugrana may be able to bolster their ranks.