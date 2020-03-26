Barcelona beat Liverpool, Atletico Madrid to Sao Paulo forward Gustavo Maia

Barcelona beat competition from Liverpool and Atletico de Madrid to reach a pre-agreement for Sao Paulo’s highly-rated teenager Gustavo Maia.

The Blaugrana have reportedly agreed to pay an initial €1M for the 19-year old, with a further €3.5M to secure 70% of his economic rights.

Now Marca report that the 19-year-old was also attracting interest from other clubs including European champions Liverpool and Atleti.

The player’s agent Nilson Moura has said: “The person who saw him was a scout from Barcelona. We started talking and that possibility of trying to bring him up arose. André Cury had no participation. Negotiation went directly with the club.

“They did not even intend to close anything now but since there was interest from other clubs such as Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool , they hurried.”

Last week, Sao Paulo executive manager Alexandre Passaro told an interview with ESPN Brazil, via Diario AS, that negotiations have already begun.

The report states that Barcelona were happy to pay the initial €1M, but have since by delayed by the restructuring of the payment schedule.

However, that is not expected to force the deal to collapse, with Barcelona set to secure a majority ownership transfer, with Sao Paulo retaining a 30% stake in the highly-rated forward.

Maia has impressed for the club’s underage sides, as well as the Brazilian Under-16 and Under-17 sides, but he is yet to make a senior appearance.

Image via Marca