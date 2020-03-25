Schalke to exercise Jean-Clair Todibo’s purchase option

Bundesliga side Schalke are considering a permanent move for on loan Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

Todibo joined David Wagner’s side in January on a six month loan deal, with a purchase option of €25M for the German club.

The French U21 international has slowly edged his way into Wagner’s starting XI in recent weeks, and according to reports in Bild, they are looking to keep him at the Veltins-Arena.

Schalke are also reportedly keen to get a deal agreed due to a long term injury for Turkish international Ozan Kabak.

Barcelona are likely to be open to letting Todibo go, with new boss Quique Setien likely to look elsewhere for centre back options ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

French international Clement Lenglet is set to be offered a new long term contract in the coming weeks, and the Catalan giants has also been linked with moves for Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar and Manchester City defender Ayermic Laporte.