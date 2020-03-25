Manchester United plan swoop for Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United have been linked with a sensational summer swoop for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

That is according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, who say that the France international could inherit the club’s infamous number seven shirt – recently vacated by Alexis Sanchez.

The Red Devils were strongly linked to the forward in the summer of 2017 but no move came to fruition as Atletico de Madrid – Griezmann’s club at the time – were imposed with a transfer ban, and the player decided to remain in the Spanish capital.

Griezmann arrived at the Blaugrana this summer when his €120m release clause at Atleti was triggered but his performances and adaption to the club have not been quite as planned so far.

It was claimed this week in Diario Sport that the Catalan giants are hopeful of renovating their squad this summer but need to sell first-team players in order to reinvest, of which Griezmann could be one.

The report states that the Catalan giants are willing to listen to offers of upwards of €100m for the Frenchman, which would allow them to fund moves for other star players.

They have continually been linked with a return for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar along with Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

There has been greater expectation on Griezmann than expected due to a series of injury problems for Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez this campaign.