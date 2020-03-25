Luis Rubiales proposes €500M funding package for Spanish football

RFEF president Luis Rubiales has proposed an €500M funding project for professional football in Spain during the Covid-19 outbreak.

La Liga and the RFEF confirmed earlier this week that all football across the country would be suspended indefinitely as the country looks to battle against the virus.

Rubiales admitted that football has fallen down the list of national priorities in recent weeks, but stated that work continues behind the scenes to ensure the financial survival of clubs.

“All competitions are suspended, and we are not thinking of a return date at the moment, he told reporters from Diario AS.

“When normality returns, we will talk, but for now, we are at the command of the authorities.

“We are also making facilities and health staff available, as well as financial help.

“We are also looking for joint solutions with La Liga, and can inject a credit of €500M into football in Spain, across all levels.”

La Liga had initially looked to follow the example of other major European leagues, by returning on April 4, however the growth in new cases in the country has changed the situation.

Spanish president Pedro Sanchez has also extended the state of alarm in the country by a further 14 days, with restrictions remaining in place on travel, public gatherings and social distancing.