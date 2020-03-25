Girona confirm positive Covid-19 test

Segunda Division side Girona have confirmed one of their players has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Catalan club released an official statement earlier today stating that one player has tested positive, after displaying symptoms last week.

The club are yet to confirm the identity of the player, but he is the second person to test at the club, after a staff member was tested last week.

Both the first and second tiers of Spanish football have been suspended indefinitely, after the original return date of April 4 was extended on March 21.

RFEF president Luis Rubiales has also hinted the no return date will be discussed until the state of alarm over the pandemic in Spain has reduced, with a summer return an increasingly likely scenario.

Juan Carlos Unzue’s side are currently sixth in the table, with 11 games to go in the 2019-20 season, as they push to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.