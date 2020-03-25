Fabio Cannavaro warns no more European football this season and urges ‘learn from China’

Guangzhou Evergrande boss Fabio Cannavaro admits ‘it is very difficult’ for any European football league to resume this season.

The former Real Madrid defender explained how the situation with the spread of coronavirus across the continent meant that the 2019/20 campaign was unlikely to come to a conclusion.

Living and working in China – the epicentre of the virus outbreak – the Italian World Cup winning captain also went on to say that both Italy and Spain had to look at how China have dealt with the situation.

The Far East nation no longer has any homegrown new cases of coronavirus, with only those returning from abroad testing positive.

“I think it will take a long time for this to end in Italy and Spain,” Cannavaro explained in an interview with Cadena Cope. “It is very difficult for there to be football in Europe again before the end of the season.

“The virus in Guangzhou is under control and life is beginning to be normal. There are no more restrictions, only 14 days at home. In two days I will finish my quarantine. All of us who come back have to do it.

“Staying at home is essential because we do not give the virus the opportunity to infect more people. We have to learn from China, they have more experience in this situation.”

On Tuesday, the government of Italy confirmed that 743 deaths from the virus had occurred in a 24-hour period, with the nation now suffering from 6,820 deaths and 54,030 active infections.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that there were 39,673 confirmed cases of the virus in Spain, with a total of 2,694 deaths while 2,636 Spaniards are in intensive care.

Those figures translate as 6,584 (a 2,067 jump from Monday) new cases in one day, 514 (an increase of 57 from Monday’s figures – 24%) more deaths and 281 more Spaniards in intensive care.