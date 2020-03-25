Barcelona target Paris Saint-Germain teenage star Edouard Michut

Barcelona are one of a number of clubs hopeful of poaching Paris Saint-Germain teenage midfielder Edouard Michut.

Diario Sport cite a report from L’Equipe at the end of last year that the Blaugrana have already held talks for the defender, who has been labelled as the ‘new Marco Verratti’.

Now aged 17, Michut joined the Parisians as a 13-year-old and with relations not healthy between the two clubs, there is no restrictions for a move potentially taking place.

The report cites how Xavi Simons and Kays Ruiz-Atil are among the players who were in La Masia that PSG brought to their club in recent years.

However, Manchester City, Valencia and Juventus are also said to be interested in the young midfielder – who has just one year left on his deal in the France capital.

Michut has starred for France at both Under-16 and Under-17 sides and could well be on the move in the coming months.

