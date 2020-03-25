Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli unfazed by Real Madrid interest

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is unconcerned by media reports linking him with a future move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The Brazilian teenager joined the Gunners in a Ituano at the start of the season, and he has quickly established himself as a fans favourite, with 10 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite reportedly receiving an offer to move to the Spanish capital prior to heading to the Emirates Stadium, he wants to remain with Mikel Arteta’s side.

“I am not aware of any interest from Real Madrid, he told an interview with Four Four Two.

“I want to win the Champions League and many titles with Arsenal, and make the fans happy.

“They deserve the best, and I would like to give something back to them after all the club has done for me.

“I want to become a Gunners legend.”

Martinelli is likely to see a greater first team role in the 2020-21 campaign, with the majority of his game time coming in cup competitions and the Europa League so far this season.

Arteta is aware of the growing interest in captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as he enters the final year of his contract, but he is unlikely to be handed a sizeable transfer budget this summer.