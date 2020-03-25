Ajax interested in Barcelona’s teen star Pedri

Eredivisie giants Ajax are reportedly considering a summer loan move for Barcelona teenager Pedri.

The 17-year old has caught the eye for the Canarian side, after breaking into the first team at the start of the season, and making 26 Segunda appearances in 2019-20.

However, the Catalan giants were already aware of his promise as a youth team player in Gran Canaria, and agreed a €5M to bring him to the Camp Nou in July, at the start of the current campaign.

But despite signing a two year contract with Quique Setien’s side, the is likely to find his first team opportunities limited next season.

That has encouraged potential loan interest, with reports from Marca claiming Ajax are leading the chase for a deal.

The report also states that Las Palmas are keen to keep him on loan for a further 12 months, but boss Pepe Mel is not confident of securing a move that would keep him playing second tier football.