Real Valladolid: Hatem Ben Arfa given club’s youth facilities after hotel closed

The hotel where Real Valladolid playmaker Hatem Ben Arfa was living has closed, meaning he has now moved into youth team residence close to the stadium.

The former France international joined Valladolid this January on a free transfer but opted to stay in a central hotel in the city rather than move into an apartment, as reported by Diario AS.

Ben Arfa will be sharing the entire facilities alongside two of the club’s youth team players and comes as all hotels across Spain must be closed down in advance of 26 April.

The Real Valladolid Youth Players Residence is located in the Valladolid neighbourhood of Parquesol and is a total of 2,700 square metres divided into four floors including a television room, conference room, library, pool, gardens, a large dining room and 23 rooms – double or larger – with large terraces.

Ben Arfa has played just 25 minutes for Valladolid this season after joining as a free agent two months ago and had not previously played since leaving Rennes last summer.